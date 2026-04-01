A blast outside a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Chandigarh on Wednesday afternoon sparked panic in the area, with the sound of the explosion reportedly heard across nearby sectors.

The incident took place outside the party’s Sector 37 office around 4:30 pm, prompting a swift response from emergency services.

Vehicles damaged, area sealed by police

According to medial reports, the explosion caused minor damage to vehicles parked nearby, with visible impact marks on scooters and cars in the vicinity. Teams from the Chandigarh Police and fire brigade rushed to the scene shortly after the blast.

Authorities have cordoned off the area and begun a detailed investigation. While the exact cause of the explosion remains unclear, officials are examining all possibilities, including a suspected low-intensity device.

CCTV footage under scrutiny, leaders react

Visuals from the site show police personnel inspecting the area as forensic checks continue. Investigators are also reviewing CCTV footage from nearby locations to trace the sequence of events leading up to the blast.

Vineet Joshi, a BJP leader and brother of the Chandigarh mayor, said that some vehicles were slightly damaged and a blast was heard. Chandigarh police are currently examining CCTV footage from the surrounding area. Sources indicate that it was a low-intensity blast.

Further details are awaited as authorities continue their probe into the incident.