Sushma Swaraj’s daughter Bansuri gets emotional as she immerses mother’s ashes in Ganga

Bansuri Swaraj immerses Sushma Swaraj’s ashes near Hapur (ANI)

Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of late External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, immersed the ashes of her mother in River Ganga in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. An emotional Bansuri accompanied by her father Swaraj Kaushal were seen following instructions from a priest as they performed the asthi visarjan ritual from a boat. Bansuri had performed the last rites of Sushma Swaraj who was cremated at Lodhi Road crematorium on Wednesday with full state honours.

In a video posted by news agency ANI, Bansuri, who is a lawyer by profession, can be seen immersing the ashes from a boat while a priest chants in the background. A few other relatives were also present during the ritual.

Sushma Swaraj, who was widely regarded as the ‘people’s minister’ due to her connect with masses on the social media, breathed her last on Tuesday at the age 67. She passed away following a massive attack on Tuesday night. In her last tweet posted just a couple of hours before suffering the cardiac arrest, Sushma Swaraj had congratulated PM Modi on the passage of Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill in Lok Sabha.

#WATCH: Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of former EAM Sushma Swaraj, immerses her mother’s ashes in Ganga river in Hapur. Sushma Swaraj’s husband Swaraj Kaushal is also accompanying her. pic.twitter.com/mMTdW559kg — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 8, 2019

A woman of many hats, Swaraj became the youngest cabinet minister at the age of 25 and the first female chief minister of Delhi, though for a short tenure. She also became the first woman Leader of Opposition in Indian Parliament, and won the ‘Outstanding Parliamentarian Award’.

After Swaraj passed away, condolences came pouring in from several countries across the world – including Japan, Bangladesh, United States and Bhutan – former Bhutanese Prime Minister former Prime Minister of Bhutan Tshering Tobgay was also present during her funeral. Back in Bhutan, a special Buddhist prayer was hosted for Swaraj by King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted, “Saddened to hear of the passing of my friend and former Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. She was a strong partner who shared our view that a more democratic world is more peaceful on”.

PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and BJP veteran LK Advani were also present during her funeral, amongst many other prominent figures.