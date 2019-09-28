Sushma Swaraj’s daughter Bansuri fulfils her mother’s last promise | See pic

Bansuri Swaraj present Re 1 coin to Harish Salve. (Photo/@governorswaraj)

Sushma Swaraj’s last promise: On August 6 evening, Sushma Swaraj, during her telephonic conversation, had told senior lawyer Harish Salve to come and collect his fee of Re 1 for representing India at the International Court of Justice in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case. Moments after her conversation, the former External Affairs Minister suffered a fatal cardiac arrest. Sushma’s daughter Bansuri on Friday fulfiled her mother’s last promise.

Sushma’s husband, Swaraj Kaushal, tweeted a photo of Bansuri presenting a one rupee coin to Salve at his office. In a heartfelt message on Twitter, he said,” @sushmaswaraj Bansuri has fulfilled your last wish. She called on Mr.Harish Salve and presented the One Rupee coin that you left as fees for Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case.”

Harish Salve had shared the last conversation he had with Sushma Swaraj on August 6.

@sushmaswaraj Bansuri has fulfilled your last wish. She called on Mr.Harish Salve and presented the One Rupee coin that you left as fees for Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case. pic.twitter.com/eyBtyWCSUD — Governor Swaraj (@governorswaraj) September 27, 2019



“For me, Sushma Swaraj ji was an elder sister. I was simply stunned yesterday on hearing about her demise. At 8:45 pm I had a talk with her. She said ‘you have to come and take your fees of Re 1 for Jadhav case’. Just 10 minutes post that, she had a cardiac arrest,” Salve had said.

He also recalled how Sushma Swaraj had led India’s diplomatic efforts from the front to save Kulbhushan Jadhav who was awarded death sentence by a military court in Pakistan.

“There was not a single paper filed in the case which she didn’t see herself. She used to inspect everything and gave valuable suggestions. She used to go personally to the prime minister to ensure everything was cleared,” Salve had said.

Incidentally, the last photo that Sushma Swaraj shared on her Twitter handle on July 25 was with Kulbhushan Jadhav’s family members.