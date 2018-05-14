Sushma Swaraj’s assists elderly couple on Kailash Mansarovar yatra, with a dose of humour

Sushma Swaraj

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is known to help people in their hour of need. On many occasions, people have reached out to the minister on Twitter, which she has taken note of and obliged. In the latest of the many such measures of the minister helping out those who reached out to her, an individual named Chandra Nandi took to Twitter requesting the minister’s help after he and his wife were selected in different batches during their trip to Kailash Mansarovar.

The man had tweeted saying: “@SushmaSwaraj , Namaste Madamji, Myself & my wife selected for Kailash Manas Sarovar Yatra 2018, in different batches. My wife will not be able to undertake the yatra alone. KMYS00125518 & KMYS00124418. Seek your help to put us in the same batch. I will be 70 by next year.”

The minister was quick to respond in the affirmative, but not before adding a bit of wit. “The computer is guilty of separating you. But don’t worry. We will send you both in the same batch.”

Earlier, this month, the minister questioned the origin of a Jammu and Kashmir youth studying in Philippines whose Twitter profile said he is from “Indian occupied Kashmir” before promising help.

“If you are from J&K state, we will definitely help you. But your profile says you are from ‘Indian occupied Kashmir’. There is no place like that,” the Minister had tweeted in reply to Sheikh Ateeq who said he needed a new passport urgently so as to return to India for a medical check-up.

After few minutes, the man corrected the location on his Twitter “Jammu and Kashmir/ Manila”, after which Sushma Swaraj asked Indian Embassy in Manila to extend all help.

“I am happy you have corrected the profile,” she said and asked Indian mission to help him.