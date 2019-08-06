Sushma Swaraj, former external affairs minister, passes away at 67

Sushma Swaraj served as Minister of External Affairs during PM Narendra Modi’s first tenure from 2014-2019.

Former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj passed away late on Tuesday night at the age of 67. Swaraj was admitted to Delhi’s AIIMS after suffering a cardiac arrest where she breathed her last.

She was brought to AIIMS at around 10:15 pm and was straight away taken to the emergency ward.

A senior leader of the BJP, she served as Minister of External Affairs during PM Narendra Modi’s first tenure from 2014-2019. She was the second woman to hold the post, after Indira Gandhi. She also served as the leader of the opposition during the 15th Lok Sabha.

She also served as the chief minister of Delhi in 1998. apart from being external affairs minister in Modi Government between 2014, she also held various portfolios when under former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee including I&B & Telecommunications, Union Health Minister among others.

Swaraj had earlier announced her retirement before 2019 Lok sabha election due to her health conditions. Sushma was recovering a kidney transplant.

In a series of tweets, PM Narendra Modi, while condoling her death, said “An excellent administrator, Sushma Ji set high standards in every Ministry she handled. She played a key role in bettering India’s ties with various nations. As a Minister we also saw her compassionate side, helping fellow Indians who were in distress in any part of the world.

“I can’t forget the manner in which Sushma Ji worked tirelessly as EAM in the last 5 years. Even when her health was not good, she would do everything possible to do justice to her work and remain up to date with matters of her Ministry. The spirit and commitment was unparalleled”, he added in another tweet.

Condoling her death, Congress tweeted, “We are saddened to hear about the untimely demise of Smt Sushma Swaraj. Our condolences to her family and loved ones.”

Earlier in the evening, she had put out a tweet congratulating PM Modi after the Centre’s move to revoke special status for Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcation of the border state into two Union Territories got the Parliament’s nod.

“Narendra Modi ji – Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime,” she had said.

A former Supreme Court lawyer, Sushma Swaraj was born on February 14, 1953, in Ambala Cantt, Haryana. Her father was a member of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Swaraj started her political career with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in the 1970s.

She is survived by her husband Swaraj Kaushal and daughter Bansuri.