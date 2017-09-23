Sushma Swaraj UN speech: PM Narendra Modi lauds EAM as she corners Pakistan in UNGA; here’s what top ministers said

Modi further said that Swaraj sent a strong message on the dangers of terrorism and why world leaders have to unite and fight this menace. (PTI)

PM Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded EAM Sushma Swaraj’s speech at United Nations General Assembly. “Incredible speech by EAM @SushmaSwaraj at the @UN! She has made India extremely proud at the world stage, (sic)” Modi tweeted. Modi added that Swaraj was insightful in identifying global challenges and strongly reiterated India’s commitment to create a better planet. Modi further said that Swaraj sent a strong message on the dangers of terrorism and why world leaders have to unite and fight this menace.

Not only PM, a number of political leaders lauded Swaraj’s speech at UN. Home Minister Rajnath Singh termed her speech as “powerful and measured”. “Congratulations to Smt. @SushmaSwaraj on her powerful, measured and nuanced articulation of India’s stand on the issue of terrorism at UNGA, (sic)” Singh wrote. “Her measured responses in spite of provocations speak volumes of her maturity & tenacity. She has exposed Pakistan’s duplicity on terrorism,” he added. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley also extended his wishes to Swaraj, he said: “Congratulations to EAM Smt. Sushma Swaraj ji for brilliantly espousing India’s case at the United Nations General Assembly (sic).” Jaitley’s tweet was re-tweeted by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

A strong message was given by @SushmaSwaraj Ji on the dangers of terrorism and why we have to unite and fight this menace. #UNGA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 23, 2017

EAM @SushmaSwaraj was insightful in identifying global challenges & strongly reiterated India’s commitment to create a better planet. #UNGA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 23, 2017 Congratulations to EAM Smt. @SushmaSwaraj ji for brilliantly espousing India’s case at the United Nations General Assembly. #UNGA — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) September 23, 2017

Earlier, Swaraj delivered a thunderous speech at UNGA where she lambasted Pakistan for nurturing terror. She also urged world leaders to take the issue of terrorism with utter seriousness. “We have been the oldest victims of this terrible and even traumatic terrorism. When we began articulating about this menace, many of the world’s big powers dismissed this as a law and order issue. Now they know better.

Congratulations to Smt. @SushmaSwaraj on her powerful, measured and nuanced articulation of India’s stand on the issue of terrorism at #UNGA — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 23, 2017

The question is: what do we do about it?” she asked. “We must all introspect and ask ourselves whether our talk is anywhere close to the action we take. We all condemn this evil, and piously resolve to fight it in all our declaratory statements. The truth is that these have become rituals,” she said.. Lambasting Pakistan, Swaraj said that Pakistan PM Shahid Khakan Abbasi wasted too much time. “We are completely engaged in fighting poverty; alas our neighbour Pakistan is engaged in fighting us,” she said.