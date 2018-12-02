Sushma Swaraj to inaugurate Gandhi-Zayed digital museum for peace in Abu Dhabi

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (File)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will inaugurate a digital museum in Abu Dhabi showcasing the life, works and philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi and the founder of modern UAE Shaikh Zayed. The Gandhi-Zayed Digital Museum, which will promote peace, tolerance and sustainability, is part of the celebrations to mark 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and centenary celebrations of the birth of Shaikh Zayed, an official statement said. Swaraj will be on a two-day visit to the UAE from December 3-4, where she will co-chair the 12th session of the India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting for Economic and Technical Cooperation with her counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Museum will showcase rare photographs, videos and objects representing the life, works and philosophy of both renowned leaders. The soft launch of the museum will take place at the Founder’s Memorial in Abu Dhabi, Indian embassy in the UAE said in a statement. The interactive museum aims to celebrate the similarities, the influence they had, and the change they caused. “Though separated by time and region the lives of these men serve as a resonating lesson, inspiration, and reminder to billions across the world. The Museum is a humble homage to Sheikh Zayed and Mahatma Gandhi by bringing forward their lives and their love for their people,” the statement said. The announcement of the proposed digital museum was made in New Delhi by Swaraj and her UAE counterpart during the latter’s visit in July 2018.