Sushma Swaraj takes a dig at Rahul Gandhi: Now, Congress president will teach us Hinduism

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Saturday hit out at Congress President Rahul Gandhi for questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s understanding on Hinduism. Taking a dig at the Congress president, Swaraj said that she did not know that Rahul Gandhi’s knowledge had increased so much that now even the BJP members would have to understand the meaning of being Hindu.

The External Affairs Minister also called the Congress President a confused person who does not know his religion and caste. She said: “Rahul Gandhi said that the Prime Minister doesn’t know the meaning of being a Hindu. He (Gandhi) said that because he and Congress are confused about his religion and caste.”

Swaraj further said that for years, the Congress party presented Gandhi as a secular leader but near polls when they realised that Hindus are in majority, they created this image of being janeudhari Brahmin. The remarks came hours after Rahul Gandhi questioned the understanding of Prime Minister Modi on Hinduism.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi in a session with the business community in Rajasthan had said: “What is the essence of Hinduism? What does the Gita say? That knowledge is with everybody, knowledge is all around. Prime Minister says he is a Hindu but he doesn’t understand the foundation of Hinduism. What kind of a Hindu he is?”

The controversy over religion and caste has intensified in the ongoing assembly elections with leaders from both the national parties indulging in identity politics.