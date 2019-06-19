Sushma Swaraj, Sumitra Mahajan apply for ex-MP ID cards, hint at end of legislative careers

Two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) women heavyweights Sushma Swaraj and Sumitra Mahajan have hinted at the end of their legislative careers. On Tuesday, Swaraj registered for securing ex-member of Parliament identity cards, a report in The Indian Express said. A seven-time MP, Swaraj, 67, didn't contest elections due to her poor health. She served as Foreign minister in the previous Modi government. She represented Vidisha seat in the Lok Sabha twice between 2009 and 2019. Before this, she had represented South Delhi constituency in the Lok Sabha. She had also served as a Cabinet rank minister in the Vajpayee government. Besides, she was the Chief Minister of Delhi for a small stint of 52 days in 1998, becoming the first female CM of the national capital. Another key BJP leader Sumitra Mahajan, 76, has also hinted at the end of her legislative career. Reports say that she has already secured ex-member of Parliament identity card. An eight-time MP from Indore, Mahajan had served as the Lok Sabha Speaker in the 16th Lok Sabha. READ ALSO |\u00a0Watch: Day after Kolkata doctors' strike ends, angry crowd ransack Delhi hospital over rape of minor A former parliamentarian needs to obtain ex-MP Identity Card for unfettered access to Parliament and free train travel. The latest development also rules out the chances of Swaraj and Majahan winning party nominations to the Rajya Sabha. While Swaraj had in 2018 announced that she wouldn\u2019t be contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on health grounds, Mahajan had written an open letter raising questions on the BJP\u2019s hesitation in declaring the Indore candidate for the general elections and announced her departure from electoral politics. The two leaders had, however, said that they were not retiring from active politics. Mahajan's spokesperson Pankaj Kshirsagar told Hindustan Times an ex-MP ID card was issued to the former Lok Sabha Speaker on Tuesday. The Lok Sabha Secretariat also confirmed receiving Swaraj's application for obtaining an ex-MP card.