Sushma Swaraj seeks report over visa denial to German Padma Shri awardee

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Sunday sought a report over the reported denial of visa extension to a German Padma Shri awardee who has threatened to return her award over the issue.

Swaraj also assured help to another woman who appealed to her after her husband and son?s passports were robbed from airport in Barcelona, Spain.

German national Friederike Irina Bruning, 61, who was awarded the Padma Shri for cow protection this year, has threatened to return her reward after her application for visa extension for further stay in India has has been rejected by the MEA, according to a media report.
Reacting to the media report, Swaraj tweeted: “Thanks for bringing this to my notice. I have asked for a report.”

Swaraj, in another tweet, also assured help to another woman who appealed to her after her husband and son’s passports were robbed from airport in Barcelona, Spain.

