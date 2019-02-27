Sushma Swaraj raises Pulwama terror attack with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (ANI Photo)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday raised the recent Pulwama suicide attack on the CRPF soldiers in her bilateral meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi here, a day after India destroyed a major terror training camp in Pakistan.

“I am visiting China at a time when there is grief and anger in India. It is the worst terrorist attack directed against our security forces in Jammu and Kashmir,” she said in her opening remarks during the meeting held on the side-lines of Russia, India, China Foreign Ministers meeting.

“The attack was carried out by Jaish-e-Muhammad, the Pakistan-based and supported terrorist organisation,”she said.

#WATCH China: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj meets her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Wuzhen. pic.twitter.com/RDLfXz6cqV — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2019

Forty Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in a suicide attack by Pakistan-based JeM in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on February 14, sparking outrage in the country.

Following the incident, India bombed and destroyed JeM’s biggest training camp in Balakot in Pakistan’s restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, about 80-km from the Line of Control (LoC) early Tuesday, killing a “very large number” of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders.