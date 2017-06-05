Sushma Swaraj on 3 years of Narendra Modi govt: MEA highlights top 5 points

Swaraj thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and her deputies, M J Akbar and General V K Singh for all the ministry had accomplished in the last 3 years. (PTI)

Sushma Swaraj on 3 years of Narendra Modi govt: Minister of External Affairs (MEA) Sushma Swaraj on Monday briefed the media about the performance of the External Affairs Ministry in the 3 years of the Narendra Modi government. Swaraj thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and her deputies, M J Akbar and General V K Singh for all the ministry had accomplished in the last 3 years. “I bifurcated work after deep introspection, I assigned field work to General (VK Singh) and dialogues to journalist (MJ Akbar),” Swaraj said. The External Affairs Minister further lauded the PM Modi-led BJP government at the Centre and said that there has been a 37.5% increase in FDI since Modi took oath as the Prime Minister in 2014. Swaraj also spoke about the relations between India and the US and said that the relationship was progressing under US President Donald Trump as it had done under the presidency of Barack Obama.

Here are 5 key points Sushma Swaraj made during her press briefing:

1) Swaraj said that Pakistan could not take the Kashmir issue to the ICJ as the matter had to be solved bilaterally. She said that India wanted to solve all matters with the neighbours through dialogue but also clarified that dialogue and terrorism could not go together. “Pakistan cannot take Kashmir issue to International Court of Justice. Kashmir issue can only be resolved bilaterally,” she said.

2) Speaking of China, she said that the Indian government had opposed China’s OBOR project since it involved India’s sovereignty. Swaraj also commented on the reports of Chinese choppers being spotted over Chamoli district and assured that the Centre will be raising the issue of airspace violation with the not-so-friendly neighbours.

3) Swaraj spoke about every effort that the MEA had taken to rescue Indians stranded across the globe and informed that 80,000 such people have been brought back to India in the last 3 years of government. The MEA had recently been in news for the rescue of Indian national Uzma Ahmad from Pakistan.

4) She also rubbished US President Donald Trump’s allegations that India would receive financial benefits by signing the Paris treaty and said that India did not sign the Paris Agreement under duress or for monetary benefits

5) Speaking about the political turmoil in the Gulf and the boycotting of Qatar, the MEA said that India would not be impacted by the move. PTI quoted her saying, “There is no challenge arising out of this for us. This is an internal matter of GCC (Gulf Coordination Council). Our only concern is about Indians there. We are trying to find out if any Indians are stuck there”.