Sushma Swaraj lauds role of Hindi in promoting India’s culture

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj Saturday lauded the role of Hindi language in developing India’s culture and integrity and said it was increasingly becoming popular in other countries and also in the social media. Addressing the 82nd convocation of the Dakshina Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha here, she said the institution was promoting not only Hindi, but also other south Indian

languages.

Noting that language plays a significant role in connecting people, Swaraj said Hindi was becoming popular in other countries also.

Recalling the services of political leaders who laid the foundation for propagating Hindi, she said the late Atal Behari Vajpayee was the first Indian leader to address the United Nations General Assembly in the national language.

Carrying forward this great tradition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in 2014 delivered a speech at the UNGA in Hindi.

Present trends indicated that there was an increase in job opportunities for Hindi graduates.

Hindi offers a promising career as many Hindi publications and news channels have emerged during the past few years, she added.

The Union Minister also said that there was a growing interest among foreign diplomats and dignitaries to learn Hindi. Several countries have requested the Indian government to set up centres of learning to promote Hindi, she said.

The language was also gaining popularity on various social media such as Twitter and Facebook. The sabha was established in 1918 by Mahatma Gandhi with the aim of propagating Hindi in southern states.

The institution, which is celebrating its centenary year, was formally inaugurated on June 17, 1918, in the presence of Annie Besant, at the Gokhale Hall in George Town, before it was moved to its present location in T-Nagar here.

In recognition of the services rendered by the Sabha, the Parliament had conferred the status of “Institution of National Importance” by enacting a special act. The act authorises the Sabha to award degrees in Hindi like other universities.

The Union Minister gave away medals and degrees to graduates and post graduates.