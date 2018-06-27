Sushma Swaraj hosts Eid celebrations for foreign envoys, reassures India’s commitment against ‘forces of hatred’

EAM Sushma Swaraj with foreign diplomats during Eid celebrations.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj hosted Eid celebrations for foreign diplomats at Pravasi Bhartiya Kendra in the national capital on Tuesday. Speaking at the event, the minister said that the festival brings people of all faiths together and the concept of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ is an integral part of ethos among the people in India. “India is home to one of the largest population of Muslims. Our celebrations of Eid are as diverse as our regions, languages, cuisine, and traditions, as vibrant as our clothes and festivities, and as sweet as our traditional meethi sevaiyan and a host of savoury dishes,” she was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

The minister said the people India have grown up believing that the world is one family and that forces of hatred will never be allowed to disrupt societies in the country. “We will never allow the forces of hatred and violence come anywhere near our peoples, and disrupt our societies,” she added. The minister further said that Ramzan, apart from abstaining from eating and drinking, was also the month of staying away from worldly temptations. Stressing that it is a month to practice self-discipline and self-control, Swaraj observed that it is a month where a person’s behavior and outlook towards life are cleansed and free of the materialism that surrounds us.

“It is a month for sacrifice and charity, bringing out our innate empathy and selflessness towards those who are less fortunate than ourselves. And above all, it is a month for prayers and spiritual reflection,” the paper quoted her as saying further. She also quoted from a speech of King of Jordon and said that the values of compassion, mercy and tolerance, shared by billions of Muslims and non-Muslims, require us to together work for a common future.