Sushma Swaraj holds bilateral talks with counterpart from Iceland

By: | Published: December 8, 2018 1:56 PM

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj Saturday held wide-ranging talks with her counterpart from Iceland Guolaugur Þor on ways to deepen bilateral ties in areas of trade, investment and energy.

Sushma Swaraj and Iceland Foreign Minister Gudlaugur Thor discussed enhancing cooperation in trade & investment, renewable energy, specially geothermal energy (Image: ANI)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj Saturday held wide-ranging talks with her counterpart from Iceland Guolaugur Þor on ways to deepen bilateral ties in areas of trade, investment and energy. Por arrived here Friday on board the inaugural flight between New Delhi and Reykjavik, the capital of Iceland. At the meeting, Swaraj said Iceland is a world leader in geothermal energy and cooperation in this sector could benefit India’s transition to greener energy mix and help it in achieving ambitious renewable energy targets, according to MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.

“EAM @SushmaSwaraj and Iceland Foreign Minister @GudlaugurThor discussed enhancing cooperation in trade & investment, renewable energy, specially geothermal energy, blue economy with a focus on fisheries, tourism and culture at the delegation-level talks,” he tweeted. India’s ties with Iceland have witnessed steady progress in the last few years. Iceland was the first Nordic country to publicly extend support to India’s candidature for permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council. It was one of the countries co-sponsoring India’s resolution at the UN to declare June 21 as the “International Day of Yoga”.

