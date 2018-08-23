​​​
Sushma Swaraj exhorts Indian diaspora to utilise opportunities in India’s solar power sector

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today urged the Indian diaspora to utilise opportunities in India in the area of solar power.

Sushma Swaraj. (PTI)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today urged the Indian diaspora to utilise opportunities in India in the area of solar power. “Walking the talk on solar alliance! EAM @SushmaSwaraj and other participants at the Pravasi Bhartiya Divas panel discussion on the role of Indian Diaspora in capacity building for affordable solar power (sic),” MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Swaraj’s two deputies in the ministry V K Singh and M J Akbar, minister for power and renewable energy R K Singh also participated at the event. “The external affairs minister exhorted the Indian diaspora to utilise opportunities in India in the area of solar power,” Kumar said.

India has been promoting the use the solar energy in developing countries and was the leading force behind establishment of the International Solar Alliance. Meanwhile, Swaraj also met permanent representatives of various countries to the United Nations during their visit to India.

