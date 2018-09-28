Sushma Swaraj discusses economy, security with BRICS foreign ministers

She was briefed on preparations for the upcoming BRICS Chairmanship of Brazil for 2019. (ANI)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday attended the customary BRICS Foreign Ministers’ meeting here on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session and exchanged views on matters of global political, economic and security significance.

BRICS is an association of five major emerging national economies — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Minister of Foreign Relations of Brazil, Aloysio Nunes Ferreira, chaired the Thursday’s meeting, that was also attended by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa Lindiwe Sisulu, Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov and Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi, an official satetement said.

Swaraj congratulated South Africa for a successful Johannesburg BRICS Summit in July 2018 and extended India’s full support to Brazil for their BRICS chairship in 2019.