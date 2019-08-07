  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Sushma Swaraj passes away at 67: Condolences pour in, BJP stalwart to be cremated with full state honours at 4 PM | Updates

Sushma Swaraj passes away at 67: Condolences pour in, BJP stalwart to be cremated with full state honours at 4 PM | Updates

By: |
Updated:Aug 07, 2019 7:42:38 am

Sushma Swaraj death: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj passed away on Tuesday night following cardiac arrest. She was 67. Swaraj was rushed to AIIMS after her health deteriorated where doctors failed to revive her. A PTI report said that Swaraj was brought to the hospital in a […]

Sushma Swaraj death, Sushma Swaraj dies, Sushma Swaraj funeralExternal Affairs Minister and BJP leader Sushma Swaraj passes away at 67. She will be cremated at Lodhi Road Crematorium.

Sushma Swaraj death: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj passed away on Tuesday night following cardiac arrest. She was 67. Swaraj was rushed to AIIMS after her health deteriorated where doctors failed to revive her. A PTI report said that Swaraj was brought to the hospital in a critical condition after suffering a heart attack, but passed away soon. She was brought to AIIMS at 9:35 PM where doctors gave her Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), a lifesaving technique useful in many emergencies including a heart attack when someone’s breathing or heartbeat has stopped. She breathed her last at 10 PM at the hospital. A host of BJP leaders including Rajnath Singh, Nitish Gadkari, Harsh Vardhan, JP Nadda and Prakash Javadekar reached the hospital as soon as they learned about Swaraj’s health. Speaking to reporters outside AIIMS, BJP’s working president JP Nadda said, “Sushma ji is no more with us, it is a sad incident for not only BJP but the whole country. She inspired us, her last tweet tells us how she was involved in serving the nation in an emotional way.” From AIIMS, Swaraj’s body was taken to her resident 6, Jantar Mantar where people will be allowed to pay tributes to the departed soul till 10:30 AM. From here, her mortal remains will be taken to the BJP office. Her mortal remains will be consigned to flames around 3 PM at the Lodhi Road crematorium with full state honours.

Leaders from across the political spectrum condoled the death of Swaraj. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that a ‘glorious period in Indian politics’ had ended and recalled her efforts as External Affairs Minister in his first government in helping Indians abroad in any trouble. Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted that Swaraj’s death is an irreparable loss to the BJP and India’s politics, adding that she was a sharp orator, an ideal worker, a beloved people’s leader and a hard-working minister. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi’s deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, former Uttar Pradesh chief ministers Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati, also condoled her death.

Read More

Live Blog

Highlights

    07:38 (IST)07 Aug 2019
    Former External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj passes away

    Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj passed away on Tuesday night at AIIMS. She was 67. The BJP leader was brought to AIIMS between 9:30 pm and 10:00 pm and was straight away taken to the emergency ward where doctors failed to revive her. She is survived by her husband Swaraj Kaushal and daughter Bansuri.

    Sushma Swaraj death, Sushma Swaraj heart attack Sushma Swaraj passes away at 67 following cardiac arrest.Sushma Swaraj, 67, was a powerful orator and an easily-accessible External Affairs minister. A politician of many firsts, Swaraj was a loyal BJP worker and her attachment with the party ideology and principles was apparent even hours before she passed away. She tweeted to congratulate Prime Narendra Modi after the BJP government's move to revoke the contentious Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. "I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime," Swaraj tweeted hours before she passed away at AIIMS after suffering a cardiac arrest. Swaraj had started her political life with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and later joined the BJP. She had served as the I&B minister in the 13-day Atal Bihari Vajpayee government in 1996 and got the Cabinet portfolio again after he led the BJP to power in 1998. Swaraj contested against the then Congress president Sonia Gandhi in Karnataka's Bellary in 1999 Lok Sabha polls but fell short of votes. However, she grew in stature. She also was the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha between 2009-14. In 2014, she contested from Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha. She served as the External Affairs Minister in the first tenure of Modi government between 2014 and 2019. She didn't contest the general elections held in April-may this year.
    Switch to Hindi Edition
    FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop