External Affairs Minister and BJP leader Sushma Swaraj passes away at 67. She will be cremated at Lodhi Road Crematorium.

Sushma Swaraj death: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj passed away on Tuesday night following cardiac arrest. She was 67. Swaraj was rushed to AIIMS after her health deteriorated where doctors failed to revive her. A PTI report said that Swaraj was brought to the hospital in a critical condition after suffering a heart attack, but passed away soon. She was brought to AIIMS at 9:35 PM where doctors gave her Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), a lifesaving technique useful in many emergencies including a heart attack when someone’s breathing or heartbeat has stopped. She breathed her last at 10 PM at the hospital. A host of BJP leaders including Rajnath Singh, Nitish Gadkari, Harsh Vardhan, JP Nadda and Prakash Javadekar reached the hospital as soon as they learned about Swaraj’s health. Speaking to reporters outside AIIMS, BJP’s working president JP Nadda said, “Sushma ji is no more with us, it is a sad incident for not only BJP but the whole country. She inspired us, her last tweet tells us how she was involved in serving the nation in an emotional way.” From AIIMS, Swaraj’s body was taken to her resident 6, Jantar Mantar where people will be allowed to pay tributes to the departed soul till 10:30 AM. From here, her mortal remains will be taken to the BJP office. Her mortal remains will be consigned to flames around 3 PM at the Lodhi Road crematorium with full state honours.

Leaders from across the political spectrum condoled the death of Swaraj. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that a ‘glorious period in Indian politics’ had ended and recalled her efforts as External Affairs Minister in his first government in helping Indians abroad in any trouble. Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted that Swaraj’s death is an irreparable loss to the BJP and India’s politics, adding that she was a sharp orator, an ideal worker, a beloved people’s leader and a hard-working minister. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi’s deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, former Uttar Pradesh chief ministers Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati, also condoled her death.