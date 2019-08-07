When hundreds offered to donate kidneys to ‘people’s minister’ Sushma Swaraj

Former Union Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj passed away at the age of 67. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Sushma Swaraj passes away: In November, 2016, late former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj was admitted to Delhi’s All India Institue of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) triggering talks about her health condition. Ending all speculations around her health, Sushma Swaraj, on November 16, tweeted that she was in AIIMS because of kidney failure.

“I am in AIIMS because of kidney failure. Presently, I am on dialysis. I am undergoing tests for a kidney transplant. Lord Krishna will bless,” Swaraj had then tweeted.

Also Read: Sushma Swaraj: Always efficient, but it is her warmth that will endure

Her announcement saw a wave of messages on the social media where people wished her a speedy recovery. The connect that Sushma Swaraj enjoyed with the common people can be gauged from the fact that hundreds of people offered to donate their kidneys for the minister.

Despite undergoing treatment, Sushma Swaraj responded to people expressing her gratitude towards them. “I have no words to express my deep sense of gratitude towards them,” she had tweeted.

The affable leader’s oratory and political skills made her hugely popular among the masses. She was one of the few easily-accessible politicians that modern India has seen. Her amiable style of wishing people with namaskar accompanied with charming smile won her friends even in the Opposition parties.



Veteran BJP leader LK Advani, whom Swaraj considered her mentor, was in tears as he offered tributes to probably his most loved ‘student’. In an emotional note penned by Advani, he recalled how Sushma Swaraj never missed bringing his favourite chocolate cake to him on his birthday.

“And over the years, she became one of the most popular and prominent leaders of our party- in fact, a role model for women leaders. A brilliant orator, I was often amazed at her ability to recall incidents, events and present them with utmost clarity and eloquence,” Advani, 91 said.

Sushma Swaraj breathed her last on Tuesday, August 6 at the age of 67.