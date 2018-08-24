Sushma Swaraj busy issuing visas, can do much more: Rahul Gandhi’s swipe at Modi government over ‘failed’ foreign policy

Congress president Rahul Gandhi today said that the foreign policy of the BJP government is not in tune with the needs of the time and is failing to yield any fruitful results. In a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over alleged centralisation of power, the COngress president said that External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is busy in just issuing visas and that she has no say in deciding the foreign policy of the country. He said that Swaraj can do more than just visas but the Ministry has failed on almost all fronts.

“By breaking the monopoly of MEA and by making it more accessible to other elements of society a modern MEA can be formed. The Foreign Minister of India spends a massive amount of time in just making visas,” he said while addressing a gathering at International Institute of Strategic Studies in London. On ties with neighbouring countries, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has failed in maintaining friendly relationships with neighbours and others as well.

On Pakistan, Rahul said that the PM has failed to bring Islamabad on the discussion table. Admitting that it is very difficult to hold dialogue with Pakistan, he said, “There is no deeply thought out strategy by PM Modi when it comes to Pakistan.”

“It’s very difficult to converse with Pakistan because there is no one institution that holds supremacy. So we wait until they come to form a cohesive structure,” he added.

Rahul also slammed the Indian government over the Doklam standoff between India and China, and said that the Prime Minister could have stopped the issue from escalating had he been carefully watching it. Asserting that Doklam was not an isolated issue, he said: “It was a part of a sequence of events, it was a process. Prime Minister is episodic. He views Doklam as an event. If he was carefully watching the process, he could have stopped it.”

“The truth is Chinese are still in Doklam today,” he claimed.

Rahul Gandhi arrived in London today on a two-day tour from Germany. During his stay in the UK, Rahul will also interact with the students of London School of Economics today evening.