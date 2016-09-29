Sushma Swaraj briefs Sonia Gandhi on cross-LoC anti-terror strike

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today met Congress president Sonia Gandhi to brief her about the surgical strikes carried out by the Army across LoC. (Reuters)

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh also met Gandhi, who is recovering from illness, before Swaraj.

Gandhi was hospitalized after she fell ill during her roadshow in Varanasi on August 2.

In a statement, the Congress chief has said a “strong message” has been sent with the surgical strikes by Army against terror bases across the Line of Control (LoC) and insisted that Pakistan bears a “great responsibility” in the continuing cross-border attacks in India.

Union Minister Rajnath Singh chaired an all-party meet to brief the leaders of major political parties on the situation.

India carried out ‘surgical strikes’ on terror launch pads across the Line of Control(LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir last night, inflicting “significant casualties” on terrorists and those who are trying to support them.

The announcement of the sudden action by the army was made today by the DGMO Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, 11 days after the terror strike by Pakistan-based terror outfit JeM on an Indian army camp in Uri in Kashmir over which Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the attackers will not go “unpunished” and that the sacrifice of 18 jawans will not go in vain.

Congress hailed the surgical strikes declaring that it stood completely behind the armed forces.