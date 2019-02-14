Sushma Swaraj Birthday: Orator par excellence, a look at her best speeches

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and praised her for her oratorical skills. (File photo)

Sushma Swaraj’s Birthday: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is known for her no-nonsense approach when it comes to providing assistance to troubled Indians across the globe. From resolving people’s visa problems to finding missing people and even helping people reach their destinations safely, Swaraj has come to the rescue of many time and again.

As she turns 67 today, leaders from her party and the opposition united to extend their wishes for her good health and long life. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and praised her for her oratorical skills.

PM Modi greeted Swaraj in a tweet and wrote that she is one of India’s most remarkable leaders. “Greetings to @SushmaSwaraj Ji on her birthday. Sushma Ji is one of the most remarkable leaders of our nation. She has distinguished herself as an outstanding Minister and her oratory is par excellence. Her role in strengthening BJP is key. Praying for her long and healthy life,” Modi’s tweet reads.

Former Bhutan prime minister also wished India’s foreign minister in a tweet. “Happy birthday dearest @SushmaSwaraj ji,” wrote Tshering Tobgay.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh also extended his wishes in a tweet. “Greetings and warm wishes to senior and valued colleague Smt. @SushmaSwaraj ji, on her birthday. As an astute leader and able administrator, Sushmaji has scripted many success stories for the country. May she be blessed with a long life, filled with happiness and good health,” his tweet reads.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that Swaraj contribution for nation is extraordinary. “Greetings of birthday to the External Affairs Minister @SushmaSwaraj ji. You are an inspiration to all of us. Your dedication towards nation and it’s development is extraordinary,” tweeted senior BJP leader.

Senior Minister Arun Jaitley wished for her good health. “Birthday compliments to Smt. Sushma Swaraj ji, my colleague in the Union Cabinet, may she be blessed with good health and a long life. @SushmaSwaraj,” his tweet reads.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee wrote on twitter, “Best wishes on your birthday @SushmaSwaraj Ji. Wish you good health.”

Having started early in politics, at the age of 25 in 1977, Swaraj became a member of the Haryana Assembly and a Cabinet Minister in the state. Later in 1979, she became the President of Janata Party in Haryana. Elected seven times as a Member of Parliament, she was three times Member of the Legislative Assembly.

Swaraj was honoured with the ‘Outstanding Parliamentarian Award’ in 2004, making her India’s first woman MP honoured with the award.

Sushma Swaraj best speeches: Times when veteran BJP leader’s speech left an impact:

The 1996 speech in the Parliament when Swaraj stood for speaking against the no-confidence motion. She lashed out opposition after Vajpayee resigned from the prime minister’s post. She had said that Vajpayee resignation was the foundation of Ram Rajya. She lashed out invoking Bofors, attacked Lalu Yadav, MD Tiwari and several others.

In 2009 after the elections, Swaraj in Lok Sabha defended BJP and said that it was not secularism that was the reason for BJP’s defeat. She said that the victory of circumstances, not policies. Her speech is one of the best defences of the saffron party in the parliament.

In 2012, Swaraj had said that not allowing parliament to function is also a form of democracy like any other form. She was reacting to the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s statement that the BJP’s stalling of parliament was a “negation” of democracy.

In 2012 only, while discussion on FDI in multi-brand retail, Swaraj as the leader of the opposition, lashed out at the Congress over not clearing position on FDI. She lashed out at Shiela Dikshit (then CM), Kabil Sibal of the issue.

In 2015, when the Lalit Modi issue was at its peak, Swaraj in a hard-hitting reply lashed out at the opposition saying that whatever she did was for humanity. Sushma Swaraj said that this was done to lend a helping hand to treat Lalit Modi’s wife who was suffering from cancer and needed treatment urgently in June, 2015.

In 2018, in a sharp attack on neighbour Pakistan, Swaraj told a meeting of the SAARC foreign ministers that the scourge of terrorism remains the single largest threat to South Asian region’s peace and stability and it is necessary to eliminate the ecosystem of its support. The meeting was held on the margins of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly.

Speaking at the 73rd United Nation General Assembly, Swaraj had said that Pakistan is an expert in spreading terror and denying it at the same time. The statements have earned praise for Swaraj.

Swaraj has been at the forefront in defending the Modi government. From Parliament to press conferences, she has captured the eyes and ears through her impactful speeches. In 2017 during a speech in Parliament on India’s foreign policy and engagement with strategic partners, she said that Jawaharlal Nehru earned respect for himself but Narendra Modi earned respect for the nation.