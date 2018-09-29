Sushma Swaraj at UN General Assembly: Pakistan expert in spreading terror, says EAM

“India has been a victim of this (cross-border terrorism) and the challenge of terrorism in India is coming from none other than our neighbouring nation,” Swaraj said at UNGA meet in New York.

Speaking at the 73rd United Nation General Assembly, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Saturday said that Pakistan is an expert in spreading terror and denying it at the same time. Speaking at length on the issue of cross-border terrorism, Swaraj said that 9/11 incident in New York and 26/11 incident in Mumbai ruined the expectations of peace, adding that Pakistan was exposed when Osama Bin Laden was found in Pakistan’s Abbottabad city. “India has been a victim of this and the challenge of terrorism in India is coming from none other than our neighbouring nation,” Swaraj said at UNGA meet in New York.

She further discussed a number of public welfare schemes taken up by Indian government. “World’s biggest financial inclusion scheme ‘Jan Dhan Yojana’ has been started in India. Under this scheme, bank accounts of 32,61,00,000 people have been opened… these people hadn’t even seen the doors of banks,” Swaraj said.

The EAM also said that United Nations Security Council, which currently has five permanent members, need improvements. “The United Nations must accept that it needs fundamental reform… reform cannot be cosmetic,” EAM said. “We need change the institution’s head and heart to make both compatible to contemporary reality… reform must begin today; tomorrow could be too late,” she added.

