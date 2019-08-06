Sushma Swaraj admitted to AIIMS

Hospital sources said that former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj was brought to AIIMS at 10:20 pm and was straight away taken to the emergency ward.
Former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj was on Tuesday night admitted to AIIMS.
Hospital sources said she was brought to AIIMS at 10:20pm and was straight away taken to the emergency ward.
No details were immediately available.
Delhi: Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has been admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in a critical condition; #visuals from outside the hospital. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/MDTrSOQgUz
— ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2019
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.