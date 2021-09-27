Sushil Modi says Narendra Modi India’s only PM to also serve as CM, gets schooled on Twitter

Other than Narendra Modi, Morarji Desai, Charan Singh, V P Singh, PV Narasimha Rao and HD Deve Gowda have also served as chief ministers before becoming the prime minister.

BJP MP and former Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Modi is being trolled on social media over his remark that Narendra Modi is the only prime minister to have also served as the chief minister of a state.

“People sitting here might not know that Narendra Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat for 13 years. Then he became the Prime Minister of the country. It has been seven years for him, which means he has been serving the country for the last 20 years as a chief minister and prime minister. After independence, there has not been a single prime minister in the country, who has served as the chief minister as well as the prime minister. Narendra Modi is the only person. As a chief minister he took Gujarat to great heights and when he became Prime Minister, the whole world is celebrating India,” Sushil Modi has said while addressing a gathering on ‘Seva-Samarpan Pakhwada’ to mark the prime minister’s birthday.

No sooner had the Rajya Sabh shared the video of his speech on Twitter that netizens started schooling him. “It would be prudent to check facts prior to posting unverified WhatsApp forwards (sic),” one said.

It would be prudent to check facts prior to posting unverified WhatsApp forwards. All the following were CM before they became PM – Chaudhary Charan Singh

Shri V P Singh

Shri PV Narasimha Rao

कुछ तो इतिहास पढ़ लीजिए. मुख्यमंत्री के बाद प्रधानमंत्री बनने वाले पहले नहीं, 6वें प्रधानमंत्री हैं. 1. मोरारजी देसाई

2. चौधरी चरण सिंह

3. विश्वनाथ प्रताप सिंह

4. पीवी नरसिम्हा राव

5. HD देवेगौड़ा

Sushil Modi later tweeted that Narendra Modi was the only prime minister to serve as a chief minister for 13 continuous years and then as the prime minister for seven years.

Narendra Modi is, in fact, the sixth prime minister who has also served as a chief minister. Other than him, Morarji Desai, Charan Singh, V P Singh, PV Narasimha Rao and HD Deve Gowda have also served as chief ministers before becoming the prime minister.

The first prime minister who was also a chief minister was Morarji Desai. Desai assumed the charge of prime ministership in 1977. In 1952, he had served as the chief minister of Bombay Presidency.

Charan Singh, who became the prime minster in 1979, was the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh in 1967 and for the second time in 1970. VP Singh served as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh in 1980 and became the prime minister of the country in 1989. PV Narasimha Rao served as the prime minster from 1991 to 1996. He was the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh from 1971 to 1973. HD Deve Gowda, who became the prime minister in 1996, was the elected as the chief minister of Karnataka in 1994.