Sushil Modi calls Oppn rift in Bihar ‘noora kushti’, says Congress will go back to Lalu ‘wagging its tail’

Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi on Tuesday mocked the alleged rift in the RJD-Congress alliance in Bihar, calling it fake and ‘noora kushti’ (fixed fight). He said that this was the Opposition alliance’s bid to eat into the BJP’s votes in the upcoming assembly bypolls in the state and will rejoin hands on the last day of elections.

“Rift between RJD and Congress is fake and ‘noora kushti’ (fixed fight). They have strategically announced a candidate. Congress’ only aim is to make RJD win, it’s not contesting to win, but to make RJD win…They will unite on the last day of polls,” said Modi.

“Once the bypoll ends; wagging its tail, Congress will go back to Lalu…The two can’t be separated, just pretending to cut NDA’s votes…In Assembly polls people voted for NDA not RJD… this time too NDA will win the bypolls with majority…,” he added.