Tej Pratap Yadav slams Nitish Kumar over Patna floods.

RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav on Sunday slammed the Nitish Kumar government for severe flood, poor planning and management in Patna. Yadav has shared a video from his Twitter handle to chide the Chief Minister. The video shows a group of men singing a poem to question Nitish Kumar’s claims of making Patna a beautiful city.

Without naming Nitish Kumar, the men in Hindi said, “Apna Patna sundar hoga, sushasan babu ki vaani. Patna itna sundar ban gaya ki ghar-ghar ghusa paani”. This roughly translates into: “Our Patna will become beautiful, this was the promise of sushasan babu. Patna has become so beautiful that water has entered into every house.”

Yadav is the younger son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad. This was his first reaction in the last one week on flooding in Patna.

Nitish Kumar has an image of providing good governance in Bihar and thus he is referred to as sushashan babu. However, the flooding in Patna in the last 10 days has put his government on the backfoot. The ruling partner BJP has also upped the ante against Kumar.

अपना पटना सुंदर होगा, सुशासन बाबू की वाणी

पटना इतना सुंदर बन गया कि, घर – घर घुस गया पानी..

बोलो जोगीरा सारा.. रा.. रा.. pic.twitter.com/h1dhiP2wXT — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) October 5, 2019



Heavy rains in Patna and other districts of Bihar triggered flood in the capital. Several areas of Patna including the busy Dak Bungalow Chowk and Gandhi Maidan were submerged. The Kankarbagh and posh Rajendra Nagar locality were also underwater for days, forcing people to leave take shelter at camps.

This was the first time in over last four decades that heavy rains caused flooding in Patna. Several SDRF and NDRF were deployed to rescue people and helicopters of Indian Air Force were pressed into service to deliver relief materials and evacuate stranded people.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar invited a barrage of criticism from the opposition leaders and also from the BJP ranks for poor handling of the situation in Patna. While opposition said that it was a failure of the administration, senior BJP leader and Union minister Giriraj Singh blamed Kumar and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi for the situation. Giriraj had even apologised to the people of Patna.