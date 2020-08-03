Sushant Singh Rajput’s life was in danger, had informed Mumbai Police on February 25, says father

Sushant died on June 14 . Image Source : TWITTER: @S1RAJPUT4

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father on Monday claimed that he had informed the Mumbai Police that his son’s life was in danger on February 25. He said that he also had asked the Mumbai Police to act against those named in his February 25 complaint but no action was taken following which he had to file a case in Patna, Bihar. In a video released today, Sushant’s father said: “On February 25, I informed Bandra Police that he’s in danger. He (Sushant) died on June 14 and I asked them to act against people named in my February 25 complaint. No action taken even 40 days after his death. So I filed an FIR in Patna.”

Meanwhile, Patna Police has sent a team to Mumbai to investigate the case. On Sunday, it sent a senior SP-rank officer to Mumbai to lead the probe into the case. However, he was forcibly quarantined by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Reacting to this, Bihar DGP said that he examined the quarantine guidelines and it appeared that quarantine was not needed. “If an official goes there, after informing and requesting for accommodation and vehicle, it means he didn’t go there secretly. He could have been exempted. Patna IG is writing to BMC Chief today about it,” the Bihar DGP said while speaking to the media.

Following this, the opposition parties in Bihar have attacked the Nitish Kumar government for its handling of the case. Attacking the state government, RJD leader Tejashvi Yadav said that the Bihar government was letting Bihar Police ‘get insulted’. “The Centre and Home Ministry have all powers, they must intervene. This double-engine government should demand a CBI inquiry and request Home Minister,” he said. Sushant Singh Rajput’s family has been demanding a CBI probe into his death.