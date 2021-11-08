Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI approaches Google, Facebook to retrieve deleted emails, social media posts of late actor

The CBI has reportedly sought the information to understand if anything happened in the past which could be linked to June 14, 2020, the day Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead.

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday approached the United States, seeking assistance in retrieving deleted data from email and social media accounts of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The CBI has sought the information from California-headquartered Google and Facebook under the MLAT (mutual legal assistance treaty), asking them to share details of all deleted chats, emails or posts of the actor. Under the MLAT, India and the United States can gain access to information from each other in any domestic investigation, which otherwise may not be possible.

The central probe agency has reportedly sought the information to understand if anything happened in the past which could be linked to June 14, 2020, the day he was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai.

The CBI had last year said that it was probing “all possible angles” in the death of the late actor. Its response came after reports emerged that it had ruled out “murder” theory.

Refuting the reports, the agency said: “The CBI is conducting investigation related to death of Sh. Sushant Singh Rajput in a systematic and professional way. Certain media reports attributed to CBI investigation are speculative and not based on facts. It is reiterated that as a matter of Policy, CBI does not share details of ongoing investigation.”

“CBI spokesperson or any team member has not shared any details of investigation with media. The details being reported and attributed to CBI are not credible. It is requested that media may please confirm details from CBI Spokesperson before quoting CBI.”

In August 2020, the had ordered the CBI to take over the probe from Mumbai Police. So far, the agency has not reached any conclusion. The AIIMS medical board has ruled out murder in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, terming it “a case of hanging and death by suicide”.

Rajput, 34, who made his silver screen debut in the critically acclaimed “Kai Po Che” seven years ago, was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14.

The CBI had taken over the probe from Bihar Police into the alleged abetment to suicide case filed by the actor’s father KK Singh in Patna against Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family.