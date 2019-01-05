Surya Grahan time: Check date and time of Solar Eclipse 2019 and where you can watch it

Solar Eclipse is an astronomical event which takes place when an observer passes through the shadow cast by the Moon which fully or partially blocks the Sun.

Surya Grahan time and date: The first Surya Grahan or Solar Eclipse of 2019 is all set to take place on January 6. Solar Eclipse is an astronomical event which takes place when an observer passes through the shadow cast by the Moon which fully or partially blocks the Sun. However, a number of superstitions and religious beliefs are associated with the event of Surya Grahan (Solar Eclipse) in India. The grahan on January 6, 2019 will be a partial solar eclipse and will peak in the Eastern Hemisphere.

After the eclipse wraps up, a total lunar eclipse will grace the night skies in the Western Hemisphere part of the globe. The Lunar eclipse, or Blood Moon eclipse, will appear in the early morning skies on January 21, peaking over the US, South America and the westernmost parts of Europe.

Time and Place of Surya Grahan (Solar Eclipse) 2019

– It must be noticed that Surya Grahan 2019 will not be visible in India.

– Surya Grahan 2019 will be visible in parts of North-East Asia and the Pacific Ocean.

– Surya Grahan 2019 will not be visible most southeast Asian countries.

– Surya Grahan 2019 will also not be visible in the United Kingdom.

– Surya Grahan 2019 will be visible locations in north Pacific and northeast Asia, including China, Russia, the Korean peninsula, Japan and Thailand. People in these locations will be able to see the Surya Grahan 2019.

About timing Surya Grahan (Solar Eclipse) 2019: Interestingly, the partial solar eclipse’s duration has not been highlighted by NASA. All of these countries will be in the dayside of Earth when the eclipse unfolds.