Surya Grahan time: Check date and time of Solar Eclipse 2019 and where you can watch it

By: | Published: January 5, 2019 10:41 AM

Surya Grahan time and date: The first Surya Grahan or Solar Eclipse of 2019 is all set to take place on January 6.

surya grahan, Surya Grahan in india date and time, Surya Grahan kab hai, surya grahan timing, solar eclipse, solar eclipse time, surya grahan in india, surya grahan today, surya grahan tommorrow, today surya grahan indiaSolar Eclipse is an astronomical event which takes place when an observer passes through the shadow cast by the Moon which fully or partially blocks the Sun.

Surya Grahan time and date: The first Surya Grahan or Solar Eclipse of 2019 is all set to take place on January 6. Solar Eclipse is an astronomical event which takes place when an observer passes through the shadow cast by the Moon which fully or partially blocks the Sun. However, a number of superstitions and religious beliefs are associated with the event of Surya Grahan (Solar Eclipse) in India. The grahan on January 6, 2019 will be a partial solar eclipse and will peak in the Eastern Hemisphere.

After the eclipse wraps up, a total lunar eclipse will grace the night skies in the Western Hemisphere part of the globe. The Lunar eclipse, or Blood Moon eclipse, will appear in the early morning skies on January 21, peaking over the US, South America and the westernmost parts of Europe.

Time and Place of Surya Grahan (Solar Eclipse) 2019

– It must be noticed that Surya Grahan 2019 will not be visible in India.
– Surya Grahan 2019 will be visible in parts of North-East Asia and the Pacific Ocean.
– Surya Grahan 2019 will not be visible most southeast Asian countries.
– Surya Grahan 2019 will also not be visible in the United Kingdom.
– Surya Grahan 2019 will be visible locations in north Pacific and northeast Asia, including China, Russia, the Korean peninsula, Japan and Thailand. People in these locations will be able to see the Surya Grahan 2019.

About timing Surya Grahan (Solar Eclipse) 2019: Interestingly, the partial solar eclipse’s duration has not been highlighted by NASA. All of these countries will be in the dayside of Earth when the eclipse unfolds.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Surya Grahan time: Check date and time of Solar Eclipse 2019 and where you can watch it
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition