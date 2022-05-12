scorecardresearch

Survey to continue at Gyanvapi mosque, orders Varanasi court

The court also decided that the court commissioner for the survey Ajay Kumar Mishra will continue with his court-mandated duties.

In a big win for the Hindu petitioners, a Varanasi court, on Thursday, ordered the videographic survey to continue in the Gyanvapi mosque complex while hearing the petition of five women to worship Hindu deities at the disputed site, adjacent to the Kashi-Vishwanath Temple.

The court also decided that Ajay Kumar Mishra, the court commissioner for the survey, will continue with his court-mandated duties after a petition filed by the Gyanvapi mosque management committee (Anjuman Intezamiya Masjid) sought his removal from the post alleging a bias towards the Hindu petitioners.

