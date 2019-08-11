Surprising that Congress still wants Gandhi family to lead the party, says Shivraj Singh Chauhan

Chauhan also termed former Congress president Rahul Gandhi as an escapist saying that after the party’s debacle in the election, Gandhi left the party in utter despair. (Twitter Image)

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Sunday slammed the Congress party over choosing Sonia Gandhi as its interim president. Hitting out at the Congress, Chauhan said that the grand old party didn’t learn any lesson from the recently held Lok Sabha elections. Chauhan said that people of the country have rejected dynasty politics. He also added that despite the defeat, Congress still wants Gandhi family to lead the party. He also accused the grand old party of not moving beyond a family.

Speaking to reporters in Bhubaneshwar, Chauhan said, “The Congress is not willing to learn. It is surprising that the CWC still wants Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi to lead the party.”

Former Madhya Pradesh CM further added that political parties which were lead by dynasties, family, etc were rejected by people everywhere. He also clarified that people chose nationalism and development. He also advised the grand old party to choose its president in a democratic process otherwise no one can save the organization.

Chauhan also termed former Congress president Rahul Gandhi as an escapist saying that after the party’s debacle in the elections, Gandhi left the party in utter despair.

On Saturday, in a resolution of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party-appointed Sonia Gandhi as its interim chief till the AICC (All India Congress Committee) selects a full-time president. However, CWC didn’t announce any timeline to conduct internal elections.

After being appointed as party chief once again, Sonia Gandhi’s first challenge will be the upcoming assembly elections in three states- Jharkhand, Maharashtra, and Haryana. All three states are scheduled to go to polls in November. Sonia Gandhi had led the grand old party for nearly two decades. In December 2017, she handed over the reins to her son Rahul.