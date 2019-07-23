Surprised by India’s reaction: Imran Khan after New Delhi calls out Donald Trump’s bluff on Kashmir

Imran Khan was on a three-day visit to the United States where he met President Donald Trump. (Reuters)

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that he was surprised by India’s reaction to US President Donald Trump’s offer of mediation between New Delhi and Islamabad on Kashmir. He said that the generations of Kashmiris have suffered for decades and they now need resolution. “Surprised by the reaction of India to Pres Trump’s offer of mediation to bring Pak & India to dialogue table for resolving Kashmir conflict which has held subcontinent hostage for 70 yrs. Generations of Kashmiris have suffered & are suffering daily and need conflict resolution,” Imran Khan said in a tweet.

Imran Khan was on a three-day visit to the United States where he met President Donald Trump. During a press briefing, Imran Khan while responding to a question on Kashmir said that the US being a powerful nation led by Donald Trump can play a role in resolving the old issue between India and Pakistan. To this, Trump said that Prime Minister Modi had also requested him to mediate on Kashmir.

However, India rejected the claims saying no such request has been made by Prime Minister Modi to US President Trump. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that it has been New Delhi’s consistent position that all outstanding issues with Pakistan are discussed only bilaterally. “Any engagement with Pakistan would require an end to cross border terrorism. The Shimla Agreement & the Lahore Declaration provide the basis to resolve all issues between India & Pakistan bilaterally,” he added.

Donald Trump’s claims triggered a massive uproar in India with opposition leaders asking Prime Minister Modi to state whether New Delhi has shifted its stance and now open for third party mediation on Kashmir. However, External Minister Jaishankar sought to clear the air by saying that India’s position is consistent and no mediation request was made by PM Modi to US President Trump. “I would like to categorically assure the House that no such request has been made by PM Modi,” Jaishankar said in Parliament.