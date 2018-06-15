Surprise! When PM Modi didn’t say a word against Congress in his speech

Modi said his government has built airports where previous government were unsuccessful in building roads.

The audience in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bhilai rally was in for a surprise of Thursday when he didn’t criticise Congress, BJP’s principal Opposition in the state and the Centre. Modi, who spoke for almost 35 minutes, didn’t make a mention of the Congress in his speech, leaving many in the crowd surprised. This happened even as the state of Chattissgarh is scheduled to go to Assembly polls later this year. The focal point of prime minister’s speech was development. Modi said his government has built airports where previous government were unsuccessful in building roads.

‘Development answer to violence’

In an apparent reference to Naxals, Modi said development is the only answer to violence. Addressing a rally, the prime minister said his government is working on creating an “atmosphere of trust”. Modi listed various initiatives undertaken by the BJP-led Central and state governments. “I think development is the only answer to violence and conspiracy of any sort. The trust emanating from development ends the violence of any type,” he told the gathering here.

The prime minister highlighted his government’s attempts to create “an atmosphere of trust”. Modi said his government has ensured that a part of the earnings from natural resources like minerals would be spent on welfare of locals. He told the gathering that the state has received Rs 3000 crore as additional funds, which would be spent on hospitals, schools, roads and toilets.

With Chattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh by his side, the prime minister also said the central government was working towards increasing the income of tribals and those living in backward areas.

Air service between Jagdalpur and Raipur

Among various projects, Modi launched air service between Jagdalpur and Raipur. The prime minister said his dream was to see everyone wearing a ‘hawai chappa’ flying in a ‘hawai jahaz’ (plane). Mo0di said this was the objective of the ‘Udaan’ scheme of the central government, intended to connect small cities and towns by air.