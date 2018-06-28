Surgical strikes proof out, Congress says Modi government politicising Army action to win votes

A day after several news channels broadcast video clips of the surgical strikes that India claimed to have carried out against terror launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in Spetember 2016, the Congress party today came down heavily on the Narendra Modi government over the release of the footage. Addressing the media this morning, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said the government was trying to politicise the military action to earn votes. He said that former PMs Atlab Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh never used the success of Army for political gains.

“The Modi government is exploiting the slogan of ‘Jai Jawan Jai Kisan’ and trying to win votes through the surgical strike. Nation wants to ask them did Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh boast of the success of Army operations during their tenure, just like them?” he said.

Chiding the Prime Minister, Surjewala said that it was the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country and “it is Modiji who was glorified”. “The ruling party will have to remember that they cannot make the sacrifice of the Army a tool to garner votes for them,” he said.

For the first time since the surgical strikes were carried out by the Army, video clips of the operation were aired by several television channels last night.

Notably, in the immediate aftermath of the operation carried out by the Indian Army, several Opposition parties, including the Congress, had caste aspersions on the veracity of India’s claims in light of Pakistan’s denial of the strikes altogether.

On the intervening night of September 28-29 in 2016, the Indian Army had carried out surgical strikes on seven terror launch pads across the LoC in PoK, causing severe damage to terror installations in the neighbouring country.

The authenticity of the video has been confirmed by Lt. Gen DS Hooda (retd), former Northern Army Commander, who was directly in-charge of the surgical strikes. “When the surgical strikes happened, my view was that the videos should have been released as proof. It is good that they have come out now,” Lt General Hooda told The Indian Express