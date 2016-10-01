​​ ​
Surgical Strikes: Pakistan should ‘counter-threat’ India, says Pervez Musharraf

Former Pakistan army chief Pervez Musharraf has said he would have counter-threatened India in response to the strong statements by Indian leaders in the aftermath of the Uri terror attack.

By: | Washington | Updated: October 2, 2016 12:26 AM
Former Pakistan army chief Pervez Musharraf, who was the architect of Pakistan’s Kargil aggression in 1999, has said he would have counter-threatened India in response to the strong statements by Indian leaders in the aftermath of the Uri terror attack.

“I would be counter-threatening India,” Musharraf said in response to a question.

The former Pakistani military dictator was referring to the statements made by Indian leaders and military officials after the Uri terror attack on September 18.

Asked about his suggestion of “counter-threatening”, Musharraf said, “Yes, because they are threatening us that they are going to strike us at the time and place of their choosing.

Now, this has been said by nobody less than Prime Minister, Defence Minister and the military general, the director general military operations. This is a very serious matter,”

Musharraf, while speaking at the Washington Ideas Forum on Thursday, stated that he has said in an interview that threats like striking at the time and place of choosing should not be made.

“What will Pakistan do? Obviously, we will strike at the time and place of our choosing,” the former President said.

“That will escalate the war. So don’t do it. I think the war hysteria that is being created in India, I repeat, India, not in Pakistan, is an issue.

They do that always. This is not the only time. Every time they do that,” he alleged.

  1. Ravi P
    Oct 1, 2016 at 6:21 pm
    PM Modi threatens any terror launch pads that are against India's people. Musharraf has no positional rank or right to talk about warnings of a reasonably responsible PM. Ex-Dictatorial Musharraf and current elected PM of stan have failed to prevent the in-filtration across the border as they fear their own lives in their own country and have both lived in exile themselves. They don't have safety in their own country. Pitiable estate to even men who once and now have held the reigns of power. India is not perfect but we were able to live along with Hindu's, Christians, Muslims, Sikhs, etc in our country. We failed the minorities at times and the minorities failed the majority a few times but we ought to love this country where we don't blow up ourselves and other people just on blind, fanatical, and diabolic fantasy world of promises.Show us a Nation where a Sikh was a PM, a Muslim is a Vice-President, a Christian who is 'almost' free to practice and preach his/her faith, along with Hindu's. It is India. Mr. Musharraf, I hope to see some sense in your country's leaders. I wish an Indian will take a stani as their brother or sister. No hatred towards stanis. No leniency towards terrorists.
    Reply
    1. R
      Raghavan
      Oct 1, 2016 at 11:55 pm
      If both countries desire peace, it is easy. Talk and solve issues. Supporting terrorists is not solution. Any country that gained independence based on race or religion is problem in this world, it will hurt them more
      Reply

