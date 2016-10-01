Surgical Strikes: Pakistan should ‘counter-threat’ India, says Pervez Musharraf

“I would be counter-threatening India,” Musharraf said in response to a question. (Reuters)

Former Pakistan army chief Pervez Musharraf, who was the architect of Pakistan’s Kargil aggression in 1999, has said he would have counter-threatened India in response to the strong statements by Indian leaders in the aftermath of the Uri terror attack.

The former Pakistani military dictator was referring to the statements made by Indian leaders and military officials after the Uri terror attack on September 18.

Asked about his suggestion of “counter-threatening”, Musharraf said, “Yes, because they are threatening us that they are going to strike us at the time and place of their choosing.

Now, this has been said by nobody less than Prime Minister, Defence Minister and the military general, the director general military operations. This is a very serious matter,”

Musharraf, while speaking at the Washington Ideas Forum on Thursday, stated that he has said in an interview that threats like striking at the time and place of choosing should not be made.

“What will Pakistan do? Obviously, we will strike at the time and place of our choosing,” the former President said.

“That will escalate the war. So don’t do it. I think the war hysteria that is being created in India, I repeat, India, not in Pakistan, is an issue.

They do that always. This is not the only time. Every time they do that,” he alleged.