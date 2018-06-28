Surgical strike video: Deve Gowda slams Congress for doubting armed forces, says such attacks hit Army morale

Former PM and JD(S) president HD Deve Gowda (ANI)

Hours after the Congress accused the BJP of trying to take political advantage of the surgical strikes conducted by the Army on terrorist camps across LoC in September 2016, its ruling partner in Karnataka, JD(S), today objected to political interference and said nobody should cast an aspersion on the armed forces in the name of surgical strikes. “Don’t try to belittle the Army and make certain remarks against it. You shouldn’t try to cast any aspersions on Army in the name of surgical strike. These type of attacks can demoralise the Army. Let them go ahead without any political interference,” former PM and JD(S) president HD Deve Gowda said today.

The remarks by the former Prime Minister, whose son HD Kumaraswamy is leading a coalition government in Karnataka in alliance with the Congress party, come after the grand old party accused the Narendra Modi government and the BJP of politicising the operation and said that the sacrifices of soldiers must not be used for political vote bank.

Party leader Randeep Surjewala said that while on one hand the Modi government was trying to take credit for the surgical strike, on the other hand, it was still not able to provide any vision on Pakistan. Praising the Army, he said that it the Congress has unequivocally supported the army and the government in conducting surgical strikes against terrorists across the border and for taking required steps for demolishing the terror infrastructure against the country.

“Is the Modi government endangering our ‘security infrastructure’? Is the Modi government guilty of putting the lives of our soldiers in danger? Is the Modi government using our ‘soldiers’ as ‘political fodder’ – using their sacrifice for vote garnering?,” he asked, as per PTI. The senior Congress leader asked whether former prime ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh were wrong when they conducted surgical strikes without any self-praise.

Hitting out at the Congress, Union Minister and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “The people who will be most happy with the statement of Congress leaders are the terrorists in Pakistan. Congress will get a certificate from some terrorist organisations of Pakistan just like Ghulam Nabi Azad got the certificate from Lashkar-e-Taiba.”

“Is demoralising the Army, the only motive of Congress? We should rise above politics,” he added.

Meanwhile, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tweeted, “There is nothing to be gained from debating whether the #SurgicalStrikes took place. What we should be objectively discussing is what the strikes changed on the ground.”

Notably, the remarks by Deve Gowda come amid reports of differences between Congress and JD(S), both partners in the ruling coalition government in Karnataka. Although both parties have so far rejected these reports.

On Wednesday, some news channels aired a video of the surgical strikes that was apparently released for the first time since the Army conducted raids across the border on terrorist camps on September 29, 2016. It was in reply of the Uri attack conducted by the terrorists that led to the death of 17 soldiers.