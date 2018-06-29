Surgical strike video BJP’s ploy to hide enormous failures before 2019, says BSP chief Mayawati

Mayawati’s comment comes a day after the Congress party lashed out at the BJP charging it politicising the operation by the armed forces. (File: PTI)

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has joined the opposition chorus against the Bharatiya Janata Party following the release of the 2016 surgical strike videos. Today, the former UP chief minister said that by releasing the videos of the military operation, the government is trying to distract people from its failures. She also questioned the timing of the release, asking why the videos were not released after the strike.

“Releasing video of surgical strike is nothing but an attempt by this government to distract people from their enormous failures before 2019. If they did it with intention of showing proof, then why did they not release video when strike was carried out?” news agency ANI quoted Mayawati as saying.

Mayawati’s comment comes a day after the Congress party lashed out at the BJP charging it politicising the operation by the armed forces. Addressing a press conference, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that while on the one hand the Modi government is seeking credit for the sacrifice and valour of the armed forces, on the other it has failed to provide a direction and vision to deal with Pakistan.

He added that former PMs Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh never used the success of Army for political gains.

“The Modi government is exploiting the slogan of ‘Jai Jawan Jai Kisan’ and trying to win votes through the surgical strike. Nation wants to ask them did Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh boast of the success of Army operations during their tenure, just like them?” Surjewala said.

On the other hand, the BJP said that the Congress was behaving more like a fringe player than a mainstream party by ‘questioning’ the armed forces and such statements will only make terrorists happy in Pakistan. Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the terrorists and their patrons in Pakistan would be the happiest with the Congress’ stand, which has given them a ‘campaign handle’ against India.

Former union minister Arun Shourie attacked the BJP saying that it is being used for political propaganda purposes ahead of the 2019 general elections. Earlier this week, Shourie termed the surgical strikes as ‘farzikal strikes.’ However, he clarified that he used the phrase for the government, not the army.

For the first time since the surgical strikes were carried out by the Army, video clips of the operation were aired by several television channels Wednesday night.

The authenticity of the video has been confirmed by Lt. Gen DS Hooda (retd), former Northern Army Commander, who was directly in-charge of the surgical strikes. “When the surgical strikes happened, my view was that the videos should have been released as proof. It is good that they have come out now,” Lt General Hooda told The Indian Express.

However, the Defence ministry or the Army has not offered any comment on the footage.