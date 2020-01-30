Surgical strike on Shaheen Bagh after February 11, says BJP’s Tajinder Pal Bagga

Delhi will go to polls on February 8 and the results will be declared on February 11.

Shaheen Bagh CAA protest: A day after activist Tapan Bose compared the Indian Army with Pakistan military during the anti-CAA protest, BJP spokesperson and Hari Nagar candidate Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on Thursday said that Shaheen Bagh has now become a “base of traitors” and that surgical strikes will be done here on February 11, the day results of the Delhi assembly elections will be declared.

“Yesterday, Shaheen Bagh supporters told at Jantar Mantar that the Indian Army kills its people, the Indian Army is being compared to the Pakistani Army. Shaheen Bagh has become the base of traitors. Once the results are announced on February 11, surgical strikes will be done on these bases (sic),” he said while commenting on the video in which Tapan Bose can be heard saying “Indian Army kills its people”.

On Wednesday, Bose visited Shaheen Bagh and said that the people who want to make peace with neighboring countries are nationalists, not traitors. “When we say something against them, they say this is a Pakistani. This has no meaning. Pakistan is not an enemy country. The ruling class of India and Pakistan are the same. Their (Pakistan) army and our (Indian) army are also the same. Their army kills their won people and our army also kills our own people. There is no difference in both,” Tapan Bose said at Shaheen Bagh, where hundreds of women have been sitting on an indefinite protest against the CAA.

The protest, which began last month, has now become a poll issue in the national capital with the saffron party claiming that the agitation is backed and orchestrated by opposition parties such as Congress and AAP. From Congress, political leaders like Shashi Tharoor, Mani Shankar Iyer, and Digvijaya Singh recently visited Shaheen Bagh to back the protesters. Delhi will go to polls on February 8 and the results will be declared on February 11.