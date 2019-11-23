‘Surgical strike on Maharashtra’: Uddhav Thackeray lashes out at BJP after Saturday coup

The Sena chief accused the BJP of ploying in elections earlier by rigging the EVMs and now with the overnight coup to come back to power in Maharashtra. (ANI)

Maharashtra news: As Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made its way to power in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray lashed out at Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and said that his swearing-in as CM is like a surgical strike on Maharashtra and the people will avenge it. He dared the BJP to break Shiv Sena legislators and said, “Let them try and break Shiv Sena MLAs, Maharashtra will not stay asleep.” He said that the BJP has made a mockery of democracy, adding they should “apply Fevicol and sit on the seat of power”.

The Sena chief accused the BJP of ploying in elections earlier by rigging the EVMs and now with the overnight coup to come back to power in Maharashtra. Thackeray, who had emerged as the Sena-NCP-Congress’ consensus candidate for the top post a day ago, warned its former ally, saying, “Everyone knows what Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj did when betrayed and attacked from the back”.

He added that the move was clear disrespect towards the Constitution and people’s mandate.

“Earlier, EVM khel was going on and now this is new khel. From here onwards I don’t think elections are even needed,” Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said at a joint press conference with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on Saturday.

In an unexpected twist, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath as the Maharashtra chief minister and deputy chief minister respectively on Saturday morning ending the month-long political impasse in Maharashtra.

Political analysts called the early morning swearing-in ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan a “clandestine” affair. In 2014, Fadnavis’ was sworn-in as Maharashtra CM in the packed Wankhede Stadium in presence of thousands of supporters.

The surprise move by the BJP invited sharp criticism from almost all the political parties. The Congress alleged that the governor was once again proved to be BJP chief Amit Shah’s “hitman”, while asserting that the “illegitimate” government formation will self-destruct. “The BJP has crossed limits of shamelessness,” Ahmed Patel said speaking to reporters during a press conference.

In Tamil Nadu, while the ruling AIADMK greeted Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, the Opposition DMK described the political developments in Maharashtra as “disgusting”.

The BJP and the Shiv Sena had forged an alliance for the Maharashtra Assembly polls and the two parties secured a comfortable majority by winning 105 and 56 seats respectively in the 288-member House. Pre-poll allies Congress and the NCP won 44 and 54 seats respectively.