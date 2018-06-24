‘Surgical Strike, demonetisation’ of Jammu and Kashmir politics: Omar Abdullah on surprise BJP-PDP break-up

Abdullah said Mehbooba Mufti was not even aware of the decision.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has termed Bharatiya Janata Party’s decision to pull out support from the PDP-BJP alliance government as a complete “surgical strike, demonetisation” on the state’s politics. In an interview to CNN News 18, Abdullah said Mehbooba Mufti was not even aware of the decision. Citing some media reports, former Jammu and Kashmir CM said even the home minister didn’t know about the decision. “Even the Centre interlocutor didn’t know this because he met Mehbooba Mufti a couple of hours before this happened, in fact he was scheduled to meet me as well at the exact time this unravelled, obviously the event took over the meeting,” Abdullah told News 18.

“So I mean this is like the surgical strike, demonetisation of Jammu and Kashmir politics. It appears that only the prime minister or his certain sort of advisors in South Block knew that this is going to happen,” he was quoted as saying.

Abdullah, who is also the vice-president of National Conference (NC), said the NDA government’s claim that more militants were killed in Kashmir during its rule than in the UPA dispensation actually tells how it allowed militancy and violence to re-emerge in the Valley. “Actually minister sahib this tells the story of how your government allowed militancy & violence to re-emerge in J&K forcing the security forces to kill more terrorists, (sic)” Omar wrote on Twitter.

Abdullah made the statement in response to Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad’s statement that more militants were killed under the NDA government than in the UPA rule. Prasad had said that security forces killed 72 and 67 militants in 2012 and 2013 under the UPA, and the figure rose to 110 in 2014 when the BJP-led NDA came to power at the Centre. Prasad, who is the national spokesperson of BJP, said that forces killed 108 militants in 2015, 150 in 2016, 217 in 2017 and 75 till May this year. However, Omar slammed the minister, saying increase in the number of militants killed was not an achievement. “You should be embarrassed by these statistics not be claiming them as some achievement,” the NC vice-president tweeted.