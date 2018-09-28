Surgical Strike day: India to observe three-day ‘Parakram Parv’ starting today

Indian Army Surgical Strike on Pakistan

Surgical strike by Indian Army on Pakistan: India will observe the second anniversary of the surgical strike carried out the Indian Army across the Line of Control as ‘Parakram Parv’ and the events to mark the occasion begin today. Several events will be organised in different cities across the country to commemorate the valour of the armed forces.

According to the Defence Ministry, a three-day event will be organised on the lawns of India Gate in the heart of the national capital to highlight the heroism of armed forces. The event will be inaugurated by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Also, similar events will be organised in 51 cities across the country to mark the Indian Army’s operation across the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian Army personnel had on the intervening night of September 28 and 29, 2016, conducted surgical strikes in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to avenge the killing of 19 soldiers in a ghastly terror attack on an Army camp in the Uri town of Jammu and Kashmir. The jawans had crossed over the border in the night and destroyed the terror launchpads of the Pakistan-backed terrorists and eliminated over 40 terrorists.

The programme will start with a bugle call at 6.30 pm on Friday. On Saturday and Sunday, the events will be open between 11 am to 10 pm for the general public. Visitors will get an opportunity to see the weapons that were captured by Army personnel from terrorists. Other military equipment such as artillery guns and small arms will also be put on display for the public. Short films, photographs depicting the valour and courage of the armed forces, letters addressed to soldiers by school children will also be on display.

Indian Army spokesperson Colonel Aman Anand said that armed forces have always brought laurels for the nation. He said that the public will be allowed to click photographs of weapons at all venues and there will be no restriction on sharing the images on social media sites. He also made an appeal to the people to use the hashtag – ‘#Parakram Parv’ while sharing the photographs on their social media pages.

“It is the contribution of our armed forces that we proudly celebrate ‘Vijay Diwas’, ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’ and many such battle honour days,” the Army spokesperson said, adding that the ‘Parakram Parv’ will be observed on the occasion to showcase the courage, valour and sacrifice of the Army.

At all locations, huge digital signing walls have been put up to allow people to send messages to the soldiers.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today visited the Jodhpur military base where he inaugurated an exhibition to mark the ‘Parakram Parv’. Upon his arrival here, the PM was accorded guard of honour. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, NSA Ajit Doval were also present there. Commanders of all three wings of Indian armed forces are participating in the conference. The PM then inaugurated an army exhibition ‘Parakarm Parv’ at the military station, to mark the second anniversary of the surgical strikes. The Prime Minister later visited the Konark War Memorial.