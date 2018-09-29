Surgical Strike anniversary Live: Nation celebrates ‘Parakram Parv’ to mark 2nd anniversary of Army’s cross-border operation in Jammu and Kashmir

​​​
Indian Army Surgical Strike anniversary on Pakistan Live Update: India is celebrating the second anniversary of surgical strikes conducted by the Army on Pakistani terror launchpads across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Surgical Strike anniversary by Indian Army on Pakistan Live Update: India is celebrating the second anniversary of surgical strikes conducted by the Army on Pakistani terror launchpads across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. The three-day celebrations – ‘Parakram Parv’ kicked-off on Friday evening with Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman opening an exhibition at the India Gate lawns in Delhi. Speaking on the occasion, the minister lauded the jawans for keeping the borders and the nation safe. She said that the operation conducted by the Indian Army in 2016 was a message to the world that India will not tolerate terrorism.

Meanwhile, several events are being organised in different cities to showcase the courage, valour and sacrifice of Indian Armed Forces. According to Defence Ministry, events are being organised at 53 locations in 51 cities across the nation. On Saturday and Sunday, events will remain open for general public between 11 am and 10 pm at all 53 locations. Visitors will get the opportunity to see the weapons that were captured by jawans from terrorists, other military equipment such as artillery guns and others. Besides, short movies, songs will also be shown to the public.

 

10:26 (IST) 29 Sep 2018
New video of 2016 surgical strike

On Thursday, the government had released a new video of the 2016 surgical strikes conducted by the Indian Army. The video was released to media just two days before the second anniversary of the Army's cross-border operation. According to the government, the drones and thermal cameras were used to capture the footage.

10:12 (IST) 29 Sep 2018
Surgical strikes anniversary: Events in 51 cities

The three-day 'Parakram Parv' to mark the 2nd anniversary of the Indian Army's surgical strikes kicked-off last evening. On Saturday and Sunday, the events will be organised at 53 locations in 51 cities. General public can visit these exhibitions between 11 am and 10 pm. Weapons that were captured by Army from terrorists, other military equipment will be put on display. Visitors will also get opportunity to see several short films, photographs depicting the valour and courage of the armed forces. Several letters of school children addressed to soldiers will also be put on display.

10:00 (IST) 29 Sep 2018
PM Modi at Jodhpur Military Station

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated an event at the Jodhpur Military Station organised by the Konark Corps. He also attended the Combined Commanders' Conference during visit to the military station.

09:48 (IST) 29 Sep 2018
Surgical strikes message against terrorism: Sitharaman

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday opened an exhibition in Delhi to mark the second anniversary of the 2016 surgical strikes across the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir. The exhibition is being organised at the India Gate laws. Sitharaman said that the operation was a strong message to the world that India will not tolerate terrorism and that the killers of the soldiers will not go unpunished.

The Indian Army had conducted surgical strikes on the intervening night of September 28-29 in 2016. Several terror launchpads of Pakistan Army-backed terrorists were destroyed and as many as 40 militants were killed by the jawans across the Line of Control (LoC) in PoK. The decision to conduct an operation across the border was taken days after the Uri terror attack that was carried out by the banned terror group LeT. On September 18, 2016, four heavily armed Pakistan-backed militants had attacked an Army station in Uri town of Jammu and Kashmir, causing severe damage and leaving 18 soldiers dead. The attack was the deadliest attack on security forces in the border state in last two decades.

