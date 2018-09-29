Surgical Strike anniversary Live: Nation celebrates ‘Parakram Parv’ to mark 2nd anniversary of Army’s cross-border operation in Jammu and Kashmir

Indian Army Surgical Strike anniversary on Pakistan

Surgical Strike anniversary by Indian Army on Pakistan Live Update: India is celebrating the second anniversary of surgical strikes conducted by the Army on Pakistani terror launchpads across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. The three-day celebrations – ‘Parakram Parv’ kicked-off on Friday evening with Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman opening an exhibition at the India Gate lawns in Delhi. Speaking on the occasion, the minister lauded the jawans for keeping the borders and the nation safe. She said that the operation conducted by the Indian Army in 2016 was a message to the world that India will not tolerate terrorism.

Meanwhile, several events are being organised in different cities to showcase the courage, valour and sacrifice of Indian Armed Forces. According to Defence Ministry, events are being organised at 53 locations in 51 cities across the nation. On Saturday and Sunday, events will remain open for general public between 11 am and 10 pm at all 53 locations. Visitors will get the opportunity to see the weapons that were captured by jawans from terrorists, other military equipment such as artillery guns and others. Besides, short movies, songs will also be shown to the public.