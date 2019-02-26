Terror attacks will gradually come down after airstrikes on terror camps, says former army general

IAF blows up ammunition dump today in Balakot. (ANI photo)

With first ever preemptive airstrike on Jaish training camps in Balakot, India’s war on Pakistan-sponsored terror has taken a decisive turn. India has been fighting the low intensity war waged by Pak-based Jihadi groups for over three but airstrikes seem to have turned the table on Pakistan, said a former army general.

“Pakistan has two options: they can deny it. They have already done it in the past, however, this time it’s difficult because today technology is so advance that it’s difficult for them to hide it so this time they have downplayed it. They can continue to downplay it and do nothing,” a former Army general told Financial Express online.

However, Pakistan government and its all powerful security apparatus are under increasing pressure to respond to the action by Indian Air Force across the line of control. However, it is not easy as the western countries are convinced that Pakistan has become a sanctuary of terrorists.

“They can escalate it. But if they escalate it then the onus lies with them. India is in a very strong position both diplomatically and politically. Diplomatically we have got traction. The western world is quite convinced that Pakistan has become sanctuary of terrorists,” added the former army general who had commanded a corps of Indian infantry on the border with Pakistan.

“The target that is chosen is a non military target. It’s a terrorist camp thereby India has conveyed that we are not interested in escalation. Our only interest is in terrorists,” he added.

Commenting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to cross the LoC twice during his tenure, the former army general said: “Militarily we have conveyed that we have political will to cross the bridge, go deep inside their territory and the second thing we have conveyed that we have military capability to do this kind of thing. We have conveyed that none of their towns and cities are safe.”

Within few days of the terror attack on an army garrison in Uri, Kashmir in September 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had ordered a limited surgical strikes on terror launch pads across line of control. However, it has failed to deter the Pakistan based terror groups to mount even bigger terror attacks in the state. Perhaps, this was the reason that this government decided to carry out a preemptive air strike on the Jaish-e-Mohammad’s headquarter in Balakot in Manshera district of Pakistan.

Military experts believe that, the airstrikes have conveyed a very strong message to Pakistan-based terror groups that now their training camps and headquarters located deep inside Pakistan will not be safe and it will have a impact on their will to continue to target India.

“My analysis is that the graph will gradually come down,” said the former general adding that India just need to maintain the diplomatic traction that it has built following the Pulwama terror attack.