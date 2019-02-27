Opposition lauds IAF for striking terror camps, slams government for politicising sacrifices

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Congress President Rahul Gandhi. (Representational Image).

Top leaders of twenty-one opposition parties including the Congress, Trinamool Congress, NCP and TDP, have accused the NDA government of not taking the country into confidence over the issue of escalation of tension with Pakistan. While praising the security forces for their valour and bravery they also blamed the government for politicisation of the sacrifices made by armed forces and not taking the country into confidence.

“The meeting of leaders of 21 political parties condemned the dastardly Pulwama terror attack by Pakistan sponsored terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammaed on 14th Feb 2019. The meeting paid homage to our martyrs and expressed solidarity with our armed forces in crushing the menace of terrorism,” said the opposition parties in a joint statement issued by them.

Referring to preemptive airstrike carried by Indian Air Force on Jaish-e-Mohammed’s training camp in Balakot, Pakistan, the opposition leaders praised the armed forces for their valour and bravery.

The meeting which was attended by the Congress President Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu and NCP President Sharad Pawar among others blamed the government for politicisation of the sacrifices made by the security forces.

“National security must transcend the narrow political considerations. The leaders observed that the Prime Minister, has, regrettably, not convened an all party meeting as per the established practice in our democracy,” said the leaders of 21 opposition parties in a joint statement after the meeting.

Opposition parties also expressed concern on the evolving security situation that has seen India losing one Mig 21 Bison aircraft and capture of an Indian Air Force pilot by Pakistan.

Opposition parties also condemned the Pakistani misadventure and expressed concerns for the safety of missing IAF pilot. India’s ministry of external affairs today confirmed that one IAF pilot was missing in the action while repulsing the aggression by Pakistan Air Force in Jammu & Kashmir.

Opposition parties also urged the government to take nation into confidence on all measures to protect India’s sovereignty, unity and integrity.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, Sharad Yadav, BSP leader Satish Chandra Mishra, RJD leader Manoj Jha, Aam Admi Party leader Sanjya Singh, Upendra Kushwaha, Jitan Ram Manjhi and several other leaders were present in the meeting.