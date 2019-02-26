India is fully safe under strong and decisive leadership of PM Modi, says Amit Shah

IAF’s Mirage 2000 jets conducted strikes against JeM camps across LoC. (File Photo/PTI)

India is fully safe under the decisive and strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a New India will not tolerate any act of terror, said BJP President Amit Shah following a pre-emptive strike by IAF Mirage-2000 jets on Jaish-e-Mohammad’s terror camp in Balakot, Pakistan.

“Today’s action has once gain proven that India is fully safe under the decisive and strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said Amit Shah.

India’s foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale has confirmed that India has launched several airstrikes on three places across the Line of Control targeting the terror camps operated by Jaish-e-Mohammad in Balakot, Pakistan.

Also Read: Surgical Strikes 2.0 LIVE: IAF hits JeM’s biggest terror camp in Balakot; reports claim 300 terrorists killed

“Credible intelligence was received that JeM was attempting another suicide terror attack in various parts of the country, and the fidayeen jihadis were being trained for this purpose. In the face of imminent danger, a preemptive strike became absolutely necessary,” confirmed ministry of external affairs in a statement.

“I congratulate the brave armed forces of the country for their gallantry and bravery. I salute them,” said Amit Shah adding that a New India will not tolerate the acts of terrorism and it will not spare their patrons and sponsors.

The ruling party has always advocated a muscular approach against Pakistan sponsored terrorism. However, the limited surgical strike carried out by Indian army in September 2016, following a terrorist raid on an army garrison in Uri, Kashmir the same month, had failed to deter Pakistan based terror groups to launch further attacks in the country.

A suicide bomber affiliated to Pakistan based Jaish-e-Mohammad had killed 42 CRPF Jawans in an audacious car bomb attack on a security convoy in Pulwama district of Kashmir on 14th of this month. The first ever car bomb attack on a security convoy prompted India to launch its first ever preemptive airstrike on terror camps across the Line of Control.