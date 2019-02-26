Surgical Strike 2.0: After all-party meet, Sushma Swaraj says entire country united in one voice

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (ANI)

Hours after the Indian Air Force strike in terrorists camps in Pakistan, the Ministry of external Affairs (MEA) called a all party meeting in the national capital. During the meeting External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj apprised political leaders on the air strikes, that came 12 days after Pulwama terror attack, in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

During the meeting, Swaraj also told all parties that she has informed US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Indian air strikes on JeM terror camps. After the meeting, she also expressed happiness that all parties have praised the IAF action and have supported the government.

“I am happy that all parties in one voice praised the security forces and supported the government’s anti-terror operations,” she was quoted as saying by ANI. Along with Sushma Swaraj, other senior ministers Rajnath Singh and Arun Jaitley also attended the meeting.

The leaders who attended the meeting from the Opposition camp were Congress’ Ghulam Nabi Azad, CPI(M)’s Sitaram Yechury, TMC’s Derek O’Brian, NC’S Omar Abdullah, BJD’s Bhartruhari Mahtab , NCP’s Praful Patel, BSP’s Satish Mishra among others.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Azad said that that political parties appreciated IAF destroying terror camps in Pakistan in an operation that saw no civilian casualties. “We will support our security forces in their endeavour to finish terrorism coming into Indian from outside. The good part was that it was a very clean operation,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

Also read: Surgical Strike 2.0: Here’s how politicians reacted to IAF strike on Jaish terror camp

On early hours on Tuesday, India carried out air strikes that destroyed Jaish-e-Mohammed’s biggest training camp in Pakistan, killing over 300 terrorists, trainers and senior commanders.

There have been growing call for action in the country after the Pulwama attack, in which as many as 40 CRPF jawans lost their lives.