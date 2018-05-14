Suresh Kumar, Rajajinagar constituency Karnataka election result 2018: All you need to know

Rajajinagar constituency Karnataka election result 2018: S Suresh Kumar is a BJP leader. He belongs to the Brahmin community. He is pitted against Congress’ G Padmavathi and HM Krishnamurthy of JD(S) from the Rajajinagar assembly seat. The constituency falls in the general category and is a part of Bangalore district. According to 2013 data, there are 1,76,260 registered voters in the constituency.

Who is S Suresh Kumar

Kumar was born on November 11, 1955, in Bangalore. He obtained graduation degree in Science from Bangalore University. He was associated with the RSS from a very young age. During Emergency, he was lodged in the Bangalore Central jail. After being released from jail he obtained LLB degree from Bangalore University and started his career as an advocate in 1981.

Two years later, in 1983, he was first elected to the Bangalore Mahanagara Palike on a BJP ticket and served as corporator for two consecutive terms. He had represented Rajajinagar assembly seat twice — in 1994 and 1999. In 2008 and 2013, Kumar was again sent to the state Assembly

In Yeddyurappa government, he had served as a Minister for Law, Urban Development, Parliamentary Affairs and BWSSB.

The four-time MLA from Rajajinagar’s image is highly capitalised by the BJP whenever corruption becomes an issue and seeks to hurt the saffron party’s image. In 2011, when BSY was forced to vacate the CM’s chair, Kumar was among the three names who were considered for the job. He, however, failed to make to the top post in 2011 and 2012 as well.

