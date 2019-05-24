Surat: Massive fire at Takshila Complex, 12 killed

Surat Takshila Complex Fire: At least 12 people have been reportedly killed in a massive fire which broke out at a commercial complex in Gujarat's Surat on Friday. According to reports, the fire started on the second floor of Takshila Commercial Complex situated in Sarthana area of the city. The fire soon engulfed the building blocking all exit routes. Television images showed several students who were present inside a coaching centre on the fourth floor of the building jumping out in panic. WATCH VIDEO: (Video courtesy TV9) #Surat: 7 children die in fire that broke out at Takshshila complex in Sarthana#Gujarat #TV9News pic.twitter.com\/F1Ito5U397 \u2014 Tv9 Gujarati (@tv9gujarati) May 24, 2019 More details are awaited.