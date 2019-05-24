title-bar

Surat: Massive fire at Takshila Complex, 12 killed

By: |
Updated: May 24, 2019 5:57:03 PM

According to reports, the fire started on the second floor of Takshila Commercial Complex situated in Sarthana area of the city.

Surat fire, surat takshila comlex fire, surat fire newsPhoto for representation. (File Photo)

Surat Takshila Complex Fire: At least 12 people have been reportedly killed in a massive fire which broke out at a commercial complex in Gujarat’s Surat on Friday. According to reports, the fire started on the second floor of Takshila Commercial Complex situated in Sarthana area of the city. The fire soon engulfed the building blocking all exit routes.

Television images showed several students who were present inside a coaching centre on the fourth floor of the building jumping out in panic.

WATCH VIDEO: (Video courtesy TV9)

 

More details are awaited.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Surat: Massive fire at Takshila Complex, 12 killed
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition