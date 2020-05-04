Surat: Migrants demanding repatriation lathicharged after they pelt stones at police personnel

Migrants wait to board buses to go to their native places in Surat amid the nationwide lockdown. (File Photo: PTI)

Surat migrants: Violence broke out between police and migrants in Surat on Monday once again after workers hit the streets demanding they be sent back home. According to reports, the police had to resort to mild lathicharge and fire teargas shells to disperse the crowd.

Reports say when the administration learnt about the migrants’ protest, police were deployed to hear their grievances and pacify them. According to police, the workers were demanding that they be sent back home and trains be arranged to ferry them today. Police urged them to keep calm and assured them that the administration is making all possible efforts to facilitate their return home.

However, the crowd turned impatient and pelted stones on the cops. Besides, they also damaged several vehicles, prompting the police to resort to lathicharge and fire teargas shells to control the situation.

The situation was brought under control later and a heavy police contingent has been deployed in the region.

Surat is an industrial city in Gujarat and workers from across the country flock to the city to earn a livelihood. Ever since the lockdown was announced on March 24, they have been demanding that the government make arrangements to send them back. Lakhs of people from different states are stranded in the city due to the suspension of rail and road traffic.

The Centre has just announced to run special trains to ferry these migrants home. The administration is taking precautions and running the trains while ensuring that all norms of social distancing are followed.